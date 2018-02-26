Why you need a bootcamp grad

This is a contributed piece from Joe Vacca, CMO and EVP of strategy and innovation at Revature.

Finding entry-level technology talent has never been tougher. While universities graduate 59,000 computer science graduates in the US every year there is anywhere from 500,000 to 1 million IT jobs left unfilled, according to Computerworld. That is a huge delta that cannot be solved by higher education alone and has led to the emergence of alternative training models, including coding bootcamps along with immersive programs and many new approaches to software training. These alternative training programs—some of which operate as modern-day apprenticeships—turned out close to 29,000 skilled workers in 2016, according to Course Report. Although some coding bootcamps have gotten a bad rap, the reality is that many graduates of the full range of software training programs are bringing a host of unique and highly-desirable skills to the table, along with a positive effect on diversity.

While some early bootcamps may have simply taught basic coding skills, market forces quickly took over, embracing new models of software development training in order to differentiate one offering from another. This coincided with the rise of devops and agile, which require more than just warm bodies pumping out code. The result is that today’s postgraduate training students are more likely to have the business acumen, soft skills, and real-world experience that colleges typically don’t include in a computer science degree program and that businesses require from their development team.

As the app economy accelerates, companies have aligned development and operations teams to speed innovation. This means that the IT department no longer sits apart from the rest of the organization. Instead, software programs that are written specifically for the marketing or finance department are now developed in conjunction with those functional teams. Developers need to understand the goals of the team and the project in order to meet the end goals of the application. This need for business acumen is a sharp departure from what was required of developers just a few years ago.

This shift also requires developers to function as part of a collaborative team, rather than operating as lone cowboys. Soft skills, like the ability to communicate effectively both in writing and in person; build high-performing teams; and be flexible problem-solvers, are critical skillsets for today’s developers, but are often missing in graduates from traditional higher education institutions.