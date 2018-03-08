Combining multiple datasets, whether by stacking or joining, is commonly necessary as is changing the shape of data. The
plyr and
reshape2 packages offer good functions for accomplishing this in addition to base tools such as
rbind,
cbind, and
merge.
Manipulating data takes a great deal of effort before serious analysis can begin. In this chapter, I consider when the data need to be rearranged from column-oriented to row-oriented (or the opposite) and when the data are in multiple, separate sets and need to be combined into one.
There are base functions to accomplish these tasks, but I focus on those in
plyr,
reshape2, and
data.table.
While the tools covered in this chapter still form the backbone of data reshaping, newer packages like
tidyr and
dplyr are starting to supersede them.
To continue reading this article register now
Learn More Existing Users Sign In