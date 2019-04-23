Node.js 12 has arrived as the latest version of the server-side JavaScript framework, with faster startup and improved default heap limits. Node.js 12 is an LTS (Long Term Support) release, meaning it will be supported for three years, including six months as the current release, 18 months as an active release, and 12 months as a maintenance release.
Where to download Node.js
You can download Node.js from the nodejs.org website.
What’s new in Node.js 11
Node.js offers these new or updated features in the October 2018 release:
