5 Reasons Why You Need to Plan for Hybrid Cloud

By Paul Miller, HPE Vice President of Marketing, Software-defined and Cloud Group

Many of today’s successful businesses are moving beyond the public cloud into a new era of hybrid IT that combines public cloud, private cloud, and traditional IT. These organizations are implementing a hybrid cloud strategy because it is helping them improve the way they run their business and deliver new services to customers.

A number of organizations are opening up and sharing their stories -- detailing why they added hybrid cloud to their current IT environment and how they are making hybrid IT management simpler than ever before. Based on their experiences, five reasons stand out as to why enterprise customers are integrating hybrid cloud with traditional IT.

Ensure security while doing business faster

Optio Data, a data strategy company, helps its customers more efficiently deliver state-of-the-art IT solutions. Optio Data found that incorporating a hybrid IT approach addressed the needs of customers who required not only fast and flexible development options that cloud-based solutions provide, but also the security and control of keeping certain solutions on-premises. Read the full story: Simplifying hybrid IT for a successful digital transformation.

Deliver products and services more efficiently

Hybrid IT lets businesses choose the best IT infrastructure to meet specific business needs. Redbox is a new-release movie and game rental company with more than 41,500 kiosks in the United States. By combining on-premises private cloud with public cloud, they can run their business more efficiently and deliver a variety of services and products to their customers. This type of IT flexibility opens the door for continued innovation and better customer engagement. Read the full story: Redbox implements hybrid IT strategy and sparks digital transformation.

Collaborate more effectively

For one leading animation studio, a hybrid cloud environment provides the flexibility to seamlessly collaborate. During peak compute rendering times, team members from their animation studios all over the world can access a hybrid cloud infrastructure -- a combination of on-site private cloud and off-site managed private cloud. This hybrid cloud environment allows artists and producers worldwide to share and collaborate in real time. Read the full story: Creative freedom through digital transformation.

Offer more services while saving money

According to an IT leader at one state’s department of transportation (DoT), deploying a hybrid IT strategy helps them provide more services in a more cost-effective way. Because of strict budget restrictions, running all of their workloads in the public cloud on a regular basis is cost-prohibitive. Instead, they run their workloads on premises using traditional IT or in a private cloud. And then during peak demand, they utilize the public cloud for extra capacity. Read the full story: Department of transportation moves from traditional to hybrid IT.

Improve outcomes through more opportunities

Another organization that recently embraced a hybrid cloud environment is HudsonAlpha, a leader in genomic research. Many of HudsonAlpha’s researchers have been given government grant money to test novel, new treatment theories. Because of these grants, they can quickly test creative ideas in a public cloud without taking resources away from the more accepted research methodologies that rely on HudsonAlpha’s private cloud. Read the full story here: How digital transformation is powering genomic research.

Hybrid cloud is now simple to manage

In the past, one of the main concerns with deploying applications in a hybrid IT infrastructure was added complexity. Using public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises IT, creates silos of information, making it difficult to share information and move applications from one IT model to another. The complexity of adjusting to a hybrid cloud environment has slowed down the digital transformation of many companies.

With the recent announcement of HPE OneSphere, a multi-cloud management solution, hybrid cloud complexity is no longer an issue. Through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) portal, HPE OneSphere gives customers access to a pool of IT resources that spans the public cloud services they subscribe to, as well as their on-premises environments. Using this new management tool, organizations are now able to seamlessly compose, operate, and optimize all workloads across on-premises, private, hosted, and public clouds.

Each day, more and more organizations are adding a growing mix of hybrid cloud environments to their traditional IT in order to run their businesses better and offer more services to their customers. Hybrid IT helps businesses deliver more to customers, collaborate better, save money, improve outcomes and ensure security. And now with HPE OneSphere, hybrid IT management is simpler than ever.

