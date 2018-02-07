Developers prefer learning over money, but still want money

Developers prefer education from a developer ecosystem over money, according to a recent survey from Accenture.

In an online survey that polled 752 US developers in December, Accenture found that 74 percent want to learn new skills or improve current skills when engaging with a developer ecosystem, edging out the 64 percent of respondents who want to make money via these ecosystems.

Accenture describes the developer ecosystem as being comprised of company employees, partners, independent developers and a range of “opportunistic” part-time developers.

Accenture’s survey also found: