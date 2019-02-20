What’s new in the Bootstrap web development framework

Bootstrap 4.3, the latest version of the Bootstrap web development framework, adds responsive font sizes, adds utilities, and deprecates code. A few details of the forthcoming Bootstrap Version 5 are also now available.

The open source Bootstrap uses JavaScript, HTML, and CSS for developing mobile-first websites. Developers can build applications using Sass variables and mixins, the Bootstrap grid system, and prebuilt components.

Where to download Bootstrap

You can download the production version of Bootstrap from GitHub.

Future version: What’s planned for Bootstrap Version 5

A big foundational change planned for Bootstap 5 is dropping the client-side dependency on jQuery for regular JavaScript. Other changes expected include: