TensorFlow review: The best deep learning library gets better

If you looked at TensorFlow as a deep learning framework last year and decided that it was too hard or too immature to use, it might be time to give it another look.

Since I reviewed TensorFlow r0.10 in October 2016, Google’s open source framework for deep learning has become more mature, implemented more algorithms and deployment options, and become easier to program. TensorFlow is now up to version r1.4.1 (stable version and web documentation), r1.5 (release candidate), and pre-release r1.6 (master branch and daily builds).

The TensorFlow project has been quite active. As a crude measure, the TensorFlow repository on GitHub currently has about 27 thousand commits, 85 thousand stars, and 42 thousand forks. These are impressive numbers reflecting high activity and interest, exceeding even the activity on the Node.js repo. A comparable framework, MXNet, which is strongly supported by Amazon, has considerably lower activity metrics: less than 7 thousand commits, about 13 thousand stars, and less than 5 thousand forks. Another statistic of note, from the TensorFlow r1.0 release in February 2017, is that people were using TensorFlow in more than 6,000 open source repositories online.

Much of the information in my TensorFlow r0.10 review and my November 2016 TensorFlow tutorial is still relevant. In this review I will concentrate on the current state of TensorFlow as of January 2018, and bring out the important features added in the last year or so.