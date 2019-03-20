TypeScript 3.4, the next version of Microsoft’s typed superset of JavaScript, has arrived as a release candidate, with improvements for builds and type-checking.

The planned upgrade follows the January 31 release of TypeScript 3.3. The builders of TypeScript are seeking feedback on issues with TypeScript 3.3.

Where to download TypeScript

You can download TypeScript through NuGet or via NPM. To download the TypeScript 3.4 release candidate via NPM, use the following command:

npm install -g typescript@rc

To download the latest production release via NPM, currently TypeScript 3.3, use this command:

npm install -g typescript