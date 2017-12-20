Boost System and IoT Development with Updated Intel System Studio

Intel System Studio is an incredible collection of tools, and it’s all available for free (90 days at a time). If you’re involved in system bring up, or whole system debug, the power of this toolset is something worth trying. Paid versions include priority support for one year from your date of purchase, with options to extend support at a highly discounted rate. With the free version, you get support through the product forums, where customers and Intel employees regularly help anyone with a question.

A full suite: ‘Ultimate Edition’ of Intel System Studio

Released earlier this month, the “Ultimate Edition” of Intel System Studio includes compilers, libraries, performance analyzers, and debuggers. In addition to the highly optimizing Intel C++ compiler and Intel performance libraries, the suite of tools includes the Intel VTune Amplifier, Intel Graphics Performance Analyzers, and Intel Inspector for advanced performance analysis and debug. They can provide deep insights into CPU and GPU performance, threading performance and scalability, bandwidth, and caching. Energy analysis tools give details on wake-up, sleep state behavior, frequency, temperature, and power consumption.

Key new features include automated tracing, support for a large number of sensors (over 400), and more code samples including the Intel® Data Analytics Acceleration Library, which is especially useful for machine learning work.

Design your system for debug, and access it with Intel System Studio

The ability to control and test equipment has come a long way thanks to Intel® Direct Connect Interface (DCI) enabled silicon and platforms. A simple USB connection can do a great deal; even more is possible with the Intel® Silicon View Technology Closed Chassis Adapter. These are extraordinary capabilities for system developers.

Intel and security experts suggest that these debug hooks should be restricted or deactivated once a system is deployed to protect against possible malicious attacks that might be devised using the debug hooks. (It seems obvious that the capabilities needed by developers would be greater than what is needed once the system is debugged and validated to work as intended.) For developers, the advantages of needing only a USB connection to access features such as JTAG debugging for debugging actual production versions can be enormous.

Try it now – for free

If you’re new to Intel System Studio, you can get access to a free 90-day renewable commercial license with public community forum support. As I mentioned, paid licenses are available that include priority support with confidential access to Intel engineers for technical questions. The tools support Intel Atom® Processors, Intel® Core™ Processors, Intel® Xeon® Processors, and Intel® IoT Gateway. Intel’s website says that a free license “can be refreshed an unlimited number of times to use the latest version.”

There are versions for Windows, Linux, and MacOS. Collectively they have support for Windows, Linux, Android, and FreeBSD targets. I selected the version that I wanted for free – and I quickly got an email with the link and serial number I needed:

James Reinders

If bringing up hardware and software together is ever a concern, then you have nothing to lose by trying it out, and a lot of time to lose if you don’t!

Resources

