Topping Your Wish List for 2018: A Simpler Way to Manage Hybrid IT

By Chris Purcell, Analyst Relations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In today’s world of hybrid IT, companies are trying to harness the benefits of both private and public clouds. Applications and data now live everywhere — in the core data center, in the pubic cloud, and at the edge — and it’s all multiplying at a breathtaking pace. As applications and data grow, it becomes more and more complicated to manage, especially for organizations deploying cloud-based and traditional applications across several cloud repositories.

To manage everything more efficiently, organizations try to seek out better management tools. Today’s available solutions include those that manage on-premises infrastructure, virtual machines (VMs), containers, and even some that manage various cloud platforms. But one solution that does it all -- manage your entire infrastructure AND help IT operations, developers, and business executives -- doesn’t exist, right?

Well, now it does. Announced earlier in November, HPE OneSphere is the industry’s first multi-cloud management solution -- promising users one simple way to manage their entire hybrid IT infrastructure. Sound intriguing? With availability slated for early 2018, you may want to put this multi-cloud management solution on your business wish list for the New Year.

This revolutionary new software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution benefits businesses by helping three main groups of users. Let’s examine in more detail how such a solution helps IT, developers, and executives solve the complexities of hybrid IT.

IT operations: The ease of building clouds faster

A multi-cloud management solution lets IT dramatically simplify operations through visibility and automation. The SaaS-based tool gives IT managers an aggregate view of their entire hybrid IT environment — from a variety of public clouds to traditional on premises IT and from containers to VMs. Shadow IT activities that were previously unaccounted for are now easily and quickly tracked, letting IT better understand and meet the needs of their developers. Automation and proactive management deliver a low-ops lifecycle management experience, giving IT more time to pursue new, innovative tasks that can help grow the business.

In its new command and control role, IT is no longer reacting to constant needs. Instead, IT can build quota-based project workspaces for individuals or groups; IT can also streamline DevOps requests and the approval process.

Bottom line: With this type of multi-cloud management tool, IT can take better control of its resources and assume a more proactive role.

Developers: speed the deployment of apps

From a developer’s standpoint, a multi-cloud management solution gives them the power to access exactly what they need, when they need it -- both in the public cloud or on premises. Using the SaaS web portal or through APIs (HPE OneSphere REST API and AWS API), developers have instant access to a pool of IT resources. Role-based, self-service access and a built-in service catalog let developers do everything faster and easier. Curated tools, templates, and resources are instantly available and approved. Shadow IT moves out of the shadows, becoming an approved AND tracked resource.

Bottom line: This multi-cloud management tool lets developers use the tools and apps they need when they need them — without having to wait for IT to provision new infrastructure.

Business execs: gain better insights for better business decisions

Not only can IT operators and developers benefit from a multi-cloud management solution, business executives can make better business decisions because of increased transparency. Real-time, cross-cloud insights enable CIOs and lines of business to increase resource utilization and reduce costs, improving efficiency across the board.

For example, HPE OneSphere collects, tags and displays usage metrics for all deployed resources. It also provides consumption of month-to-date and previous month usage costs for both private and public cloud providers.

Bottom line: Using a multi-cloud management solution, business executives and lines of business have instant access to the metrics they need to optimize costs and utilization.

As the New Year unfolds, more businesses will be implementing hybrid cloud technologies. It’s nice to know that as hybrid IT grows in popularity, a solution is now available that will help IT managers, developers, and business executives simplify its complexity.

HPE OneSphere, the industry’s first multi-cloud management SaaS solution, will be available in early 2018. To learn more about HPE OneSphere, register for the upcoming webinars: HPE OneSphere: Simplify multi-cloud management to build clouds, deploy apps, and gain insights faster.