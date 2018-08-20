What’s new in TensorFlow machine learning

TensorFlow 2.0, the next major version of Google’s open source machine learning framework, will see its first beta version in late 2018.

TensorFlow, Google’s contribution to the world of machine learning and data science, is a general framework for quickly developing neural networks. Despite being relatively new, TensorFlow has already found wide adoption as a common platform for deep learning, due to its powerful abstractions and ease of use.

Where to download TensorFlow

Installation instructions for TensorFlow on Ubuntu Linux, MacOS, and Microsoft Windows are available on the TensorFlow project page. Docker users can grab a prebuilt TensorFlow Docker image directly from Docker Hub. You can also compile the sources into a binary; the sources are available on GitHub.

Next version: What’s new in TensorFlow 2.0

In addition to addressing performance issues, the builders of TensorFlow 2.0 see it as an opportunity to correct mistakes in compatibility and continuity, which would be otherwise forbidden under semantic versioning.