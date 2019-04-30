What’s new in Fedora Linux

Fedora Linux, the Red Hat-sponsored Linux project that serves as both a developer-focused distribution and as an upstream proving ground for new ideas in Red Hat Enterprise Linux, is now available in version 30.
Fedora 28 unveiled the following changes:
- A new, optional, software repository called “Modular,” also know as “AppStream,” allows users to upgrade individual packages apart from the rest of the system, at a faster pace than Fedora’s twice-per-year release cycle.
- The desktop environment has been upgraded to GNOME 3.28.
- 64-bit ARM is now supported as a primary architecture.
- Many kernel-level power saving features are now active by default.
- Better guest integration for the VirtualBox hypervisor. The drivers used to make Fedora run well as a VirtualBox guest are now shipped with Fedora by default and don’t need to be installed by hand.
- The container-centric Atomic Host variant of Fedora now uses Kubernetes 1.9 for orchestration.
- Fedora 28 also includes updates to many system packages for developers: GCC 8.1 (and glibc 2.27), Golang 1.10, Ruby 2.5, and PHP 7.2.
