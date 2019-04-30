What’s new in Fedora Linux

Fedora Linux, the Red Hat-sponsored Linux project that serves as both a developer-focused distribution and as an upstream proving ground for new ideas in Red Hat Enterprise Linux, is now available in version 30.

Where to download Fedora

Fedora is available in three editions: Workstation, Server, and Atomic (a container-centric edition). Each has its own download page. Atomic Host is available as an Amazon EC2 image, a Vagrant box, and in image formats for OpenStack and other cloud providers.

Current version: What’s new in Fedora 30

Fedora 30, released April 30, 2019, has the following new and improved features:

The product definitions for Fedora’s “Editions” have been revamped. Fedora Cloud and Fedora Server editions are now a single product, simply called Fedora Server. Fedora Atomic Host has been replaced with Fedora CoreOS, in the wake of Red Hat’s acquisition of that container-based Linux distribution. Fedora Workstation remains mostly the same.

Fedora Server now supports Linux System Roles, created by Ansible to provide consistent ways to configure common Linux subsystems such as the network, the email system (Postfix), SELinux, and a few others. The list of roles is constantly being expanded.

Almost all Python 2 packages have been removed from the system, as part of Fedora’s switch from Python 2 to Python 3.

Fedora Workstation now uses the “flicker-free boot” system, so the display does not turn on and off during the boot process.

MongoDB has been removed from Fedora, as its licensing (the Server Side Public License v1) is not believed to be compatible with other free software licenses.

Support for many deprecated cryptography standards is being removed: DES, 3DES, CRC32, and MD4. RC4 and MD5 are being marked as deprecated. As with each edition of Fedora, many individual software components have been upgraded: Bash 5.0

Boost 1.69

Erlang 21

FreeIPA 4.8 (which now uses Python 3.6)

GCC 9

glibc 2.29

Golang 1.12

GNOME 3.32

Haskell GHC 8.4

java-openjdk JDK12

PHP 7.3

Ruby 2.6

Vagrant 2.2

