What’s new in Fedora Linux

Fedora Linux, the Red Hat-sponsored Linux project that serves as both a developer-focused distribution and as an upstream proving ground for new ideas in Red Hat Enterprise Linux, is now available in version 28.

Where to download Fedora Fedora is available in three editions: Workstation, Server, and Atomic (a container-centric edition). Each has its own download page. Atomic Host is available as an Amazon EC2 image, a Vagrant box, and in image formats for OpenStack and other cloud providers.

Current version: What’s new in Fedora 28

Fedora 28 unveiled the following changes:

A new, optional, software repository called “Modular,” also know as “AppStream,” allows users to upgrade individual packages apart from the rest of the system, at a faster pace than Fedora’s twice-per-year release cycle.

The desktop environment has been upgraded to GNOME 3.28.

64-bit ARM is now supported as a primary architecture.

Many kernel-level power saving features are now active by default.

Better guest integration for the VirtualBox hypervisor. The drivers used to make Fedora run well as a VirtualBox guest are now shipped with Fedora by default and don’t need to be installed by hand.

The container-centric Atomic Host variant of Fedora now uses Kubernetes 1.9 for orchestration.

Fedora 28 also includes updates to many system packages for developers: GCC 8.1 (and glibc 2.27), Golang 1.10, Ruby 2.5, and PHP 7.2.