What’s new in Microsoft’s Visual Studio 2017

Microsoft has released the production version of Visual Studio 2017 15.8, which offers a unified Docker container experience.

Where to download Visual Studio

You can download Visual Studio 15.8 from the Visual Studio website.

Current version: What’s new in Visual Studio 15.8

In Version 15.8, a single project Docker container experience is offered for ASP.Net Core web projects. This builds on the existing Docker container tools to simplify the building and debugging of Docker containers from the IDE. Developers can add Docker support when starting a project or add it to an existing project.

Visual Studio 2017 15.8 also includes improvements for C++ and management of web apps. New features include: