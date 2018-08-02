Over the last couple of years, Rust has gone from a curiosity brewed up in the lab of a Mozilla employee to a strong contender for writing the next generation of native apps and bare-metal solutions. But those advances come from Rust providing its own tool chain and component management system—along with its own features and quirks.

This article walks through the basics of setting up a working environment in Rust, configuring an IDE, and making the most of the tool set Rust provides for app development.

The basics of the Rust development environment

Rust’s tool chain consists primarily of the Rust compiler, rustc , along with tools for managing a Rust installation. Because Rust is under constant development, the Rust tool chain is designed to be easy to keep up to date.