What’s new in Microsoft .Net Framework 4.8

Microsoft has released .Net Framework 4.8, the latest version of the company’s application development framework for Windows. The update brings a number of bug fixes, security patches, and improvements to the Common Language Runtime, ASP.Net, Windows Forms, Windows Presentation Foundation, and Windows Communication Foundation.

Where to download .Net Framework 4.8

You can download the production release of .Net Framework from Microsoft’s .Net site.

Current version: The new features in .Net Framework 4.8

Released April 18, 2019, .Net Framework 4.8 includes the following new features and improvements:

For NGEN (Native Image Generator), images in the .Net Framework no longer have writable and executable sections. This reduces surface area available to attacks that attempt to execute arbitrary code by modifying NGEN memory addresses.

Anti-malware scanning is now initiated for all assemblies, whether loaded from disk or network. Previously, the .Net runtime only initiated scans (by Windows Defender and third-party anti-malware software implementing the Antimalware Scan Interface) of assemblies loaded from disk.

The .Net Framework 4.8 JIT compiler is based on .Net Core 2.1. Bug fixes and code generation based optimizations from .Net Core 2.1 are now available in .Net Framework.

In the BCL (base class library), the Zlib external compression library has been improved, the number of object finalizations occurring as a result of using X509Certificate2 and related types has been reduced, and an API has been added to obtain thumbprints with a caller-specified digest algorithm.

In addition, the BCL in .Net Framework 4.8 reduces FIPS (Federal Information Processing Standards) impact on cryptography. Since .Net Framework 2.0, cryptographic provider classes have thrown an exception when cryptographic libraries are configured in FIPS mode. With .Net 4.8, these exceptions will no longer be thrown by default.

Accessibility enhancements are offered for Windows Forms, to improve communication of application data to the visually impaired.

In ASP.Net, an issue has been fixed involving the handling of multivalue HTTP headers that may affect multipart data processing.

CLR (Common Language Runtime) issues were fixed in which incorrect values were sent as EventListeners.

Enabled labels in Windows Forms are now always rendered via a high-contrast text color when a high contrast mode is enabled. This affects applications recompiled to target .Net Framework 4.8.

The hashing algorithm used to generate XOML file checksums when building projects with XOML files has been changed. Developers can still use the previous algorithm.

The hashing algorithm for calculating keys to internal memory caches has been modified. Developers can still use the previous algorithm.

A memory leak has been fixed that affected HttpWebRequest when communicating with an HTTPS server through a proxy.

In Windows Presentation Foundation, a memory leak has been fixed that had arisen when removing data items from parent collections when UIAutomation was present.

Windows Presentation Foundation has added support for Per-Monitor V2 DPI Awareness and Mixed-Mode DPI.

In Windows Communication Foundation, an accessibility problem has been fixed that had caused ComboBox controls to be incorrectly themed in high-contrast themes.

In Windows Communication Foundation, ServiceHealthBehavior is featured as a service behavior added to the ServiceDescription.Behaviors collection. It can return service health status with HTTP response codes and enable publication of service health.