What’s new in Microsoft Visual Studio Code

Microsoft regularly updates Visual Studio Code. Keep track of the updates’ key capabilities in this changelog

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Microsoft’s open source development tool is an important piece of the developer’s toolkit. Built using GitHub’s cross-platform Electron framework, Visual Studio Code is a full-featured development editor that supports a wide selection of languages and platforms, from the familiar C and C# to modern environments and languages like Go and Node.js, with parity between Windows, MacOS, and Linux releases.

Microsoft regularly updates Visual Studio Code. Keep track of the updates’ key features in this changelog.

Where to download Visual Studio Code

To download the editor for Windows, MacOS, and Linux, go to Microsoft’s Visual Code Studio website. It’s also available in Anaconda Python as an option in Distribution 51.

What’s new in Visual Studio Code 1.26

The July 2018 release of Visual Studio Code, Version 1.26, offers improvements including breadcrumbs navigation, for jumping to files and symbols in a workspace.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

  