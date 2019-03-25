What’s new in Kubernetes containers

The latest version of the container orchestration system Kubernetes, 1.12, brings to GA the Kubelet TLS Bootstrap, a feature that automates the provisioning of TLS client certificates for Kubelets. Kubernetes 1.12 also adds support for container cluster autoscaling on Microsoft Azure’s virtual machine scale sets.

Where to download Kubernetes

You can download the Kubernetes source code from the releases page of its official GitHub repository. Kubernetes is also available by way of the upgrade process provided by the various vendors that supply Kubernetes distributions.

Current version: What’s new in Kubernetes 1.14 Version 1.14 of Kubernetes, released in March 2019, contains the following changes:

Microsoft Windows Server 2019 is now officially supported as a platform for running both Kubernetes worker nodes and container scheduling. This means entire Kubernetes clusters can run on Windows exclusively, rather than having a mix of Windows and Linux systems.

The plugin mechanism for Kubectl, the default Kubernetes command-line tool, is now a stable feature, letting developers implement their own Kubectl subcommands as standalone binaries.

Persistent local volumes are now a stable feature. This lets locally attached storage be used by Kubernetes for persistent volumes. Aside from offering better performance than using network-attached storage, it also makes it easier (and potentially cheaper) to stand up a cluster.

Process ID limiting for Linux hosts is now a beta feature. This prevents any one pod from using up too many process IDs and thus causing resource exhaustion on the host.

Previous version: What’s new in Kubernetes 1.13 Version 1.13 of Kubernetes was released in December 2018, with the following new and upgraded features: Kubeadm, a tool designed to make it easier to set up a Kubernetes cluster, is finally available as a fully supported feature. It walks an admin through the basics of setting up nodes for production, joining them to the cluster, and applying best practices along the way. It also provides a way for infrastructure-orchestration tools (Puppet, Chef, Salt, etc.) to automate cluster setup.

The Container Storage Interface, or CSI, is now also available as a supported feature. CSI allows extensions for Kubernetes's volume layer, so that storage plugins can work with Kubernetes without having to be made part of Kubernetes's core code.

Kubernetes now uses CoreDNS as its default DNS server. CoreDNS works as a drop-in replacement for other DNS servers, but was built to integrate with Kubernetes by way of plug-ins and integration with Kubernetes features such as Prometheus monitoring metrics.