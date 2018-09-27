What’s new in Kubernetes containers

The latest version of the container orchestration system Kubernetes, 1.12, brings to GA the Kubelet TLS Bootstrap, a feature that automates the provisioning of TLS client certificates for Kubelets. Kubernetes 1.12 also adds support for container cluster autoscaling on Microsoft Azure’s virtual machine scale sets.

Where to download Kubernetes

You can download the Kubernetes source from the releases page of its official GitHub repository. Kubernetes is also available by way of the upgrade process provided by the various vendors that supply Kubernetes distributions.

Current version: New features in Kubernetes 1.12

Released in late September 2018, Kubernetes 1.12 brings to general availability the Kubelet TLS Bootstrap. The Kubelet TLS Bootstrap allows a Kubelet, or the primary agent that runs on every Kubernetes node, to join a TLS-secured cluster automatically, by requesting a TLS client certificate through an API. By automating this process, Kubernetes allows clusters to be configured with higher security by default.

Also new in Kubernetes 1.12 is support for Microsoft Azure’s virtual machine scale sets (VMSS), a way to set up a group of VMs that automatically ramp up or down on schedule or to meet demand. Kubernetes’s cluster-autoscaling feature now works with VMSS.