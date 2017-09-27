Bossie Awards 2017: The best software development tools

Microsoft’s .Net Core is the aptly named development platform at the front and center of the company’s fast-moving open source initiatives. Designed to be a fast and minimal subset of .Net Framework functionality for building CLI, server-side, or in-container apps on Windows, MacOS, or Linux, .Net Core recently added support for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) and Xamarin Forms for the sake of developing cross-platform desktop apps. Version 2.0 of the platform, delivered earlier this year, provides better tooling for rapid application development, localization of .Net Core apps, and profile-guided optimization for better performance.
— Serdar Yegulalp