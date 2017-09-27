Linkerd is a transparent service mesh, designed to make modern applications safe and sane by transparently adding service discovery, load balancing, failure handling, instrumentation, and routing to all inter-service communication. Linkerd acts as a transparent HTTP/gRPC/Thrift/Etc proxy, and can usually be dropped into existing applications with a minimum of configuration, regardless of what language they’re written in. It works with many common protocols and service discovery backends, including scheduled environments like Mesos and Kubernetes.
— Martin Heller