Docker brought easy OS-level virtualization to Linux and added packaging and other nifty tricks. For a moment it looked like Docker would be the uncontested ruler of the next wave of virtualization. That changed, but while Kubernetes is gaining adoption among those building big clouds, Docker remains the default for almost everyone else. It is also the easiest path—especially if you just want to create a container or three on your laptop and share with others. If you’re not sure which to pick and you haven’t had a lot of experience with either, pick Docker.

— Andrew C. Oliver