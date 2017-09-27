Encrypted messaging apps are all the rage, and Signal continues to hold its own in an increasingly crowded space. WhatsApp, Google Allo, and Facebook Messenger all use the Signal protocol to handle the encrypted chats. Why not use the real thing and skip the middleman? Signal offers end-to-end encryption by default, a feature that must be manually enabled for Facebook Messenger and Google Allo. In 2017 Signal added video chat and revamped how safety numbers are handled. Signal also got high scores in a security audit at the end of last year, yet another vote of confidence for the app.

—Fahmida Rashid