The benefits and dangers of AI in personal finance

Artificial intelligence (AI) is starting to become commonplace throughout our lives. It powers the search engines we use to find new information, automated machines (including emerging autonomous vehicles), and even medical diagnoses. But one of the most promising areas for AI emergence has been in the realm of personal finance; through the use of advanced data processing, personalization, and intelligent decision making, AI-based platforms purport to help users manage and build their wealth.

How AI can help in personal finance

These are just a few of the ways advanced AI has been helping consumers:

Saving and budgeting apps. First, there’s the emergence of AI-based saving and budgeting apps, which can gather data from users (such as how much money they make and what they’re currently spending on wants and needs), and make recommendations for how to allocate their money differently. This is essential for people trying to save up for a down payment on a home, a business, or another expense.

But are these platforms really helping consumers financially? Or are there hidden risks we aren’t considering?

The benefits of AI systems

There are some clear benefits to relying on AI:

Objective decision making. Humans are subject to a number of biases and emotions, which affect our decision making. In general, the best financial decisions are the most objective ones, since the end goal is a numerical, mathematically defined one. AI algorithms aren’t subject to human emotions, and won’t fall victim to things like sunk cost fallacy, which can keep you locked in a failing habit just because you’re used to it. This makes them more apt for long-term, objective decision making.

The dangers of AI when it comes to finance

There are also some clear downsides to relying on AI in the personal finance space:

Consumer overconfidence. If you start relying too heavily on other platforms and programs to make decisions for you, you could become overconfident in flawed systems. You might lean on these platforms too heavily, neglecting your own instincts and experiences in favor of something with a proven track record. In many cases, this will work out fine; in others, you or the program may overlook key variables that could lead to your downfall. The more you invest in AI, the greater the risk this will pose.

It’s true there are both upsides and downsides to using AI for personal finance—but the same can be said of any technology. Modern AI is currently the best system we have for decision making, problem solving, and analyzing data, and it’s only going to get better over time (so long as we allow it to do so). That doesn’t mean you should put your full faith in finance AI algorithms, but that doesn’t mean you should shy away from them either. Instead, as consumers, we need to be prudently aware of the complexities of the technology, and use it the best we can as it keeps improving.

