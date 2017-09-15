The Eclipse IDE, popular with Java developers, has displaced Microsoft’s Visual Studio as the most popular desktop IDE in the PyPL Top IDE index of September.

While Visual Studio was tops in the August version of the PyPL Top IDE index, it dropped to second place this month behind Eclipse, with Eclipse showing a 24.23 percent share and Visual Studio a 21.77 percent share. Similar to PyPL’s monthly language index, the Top IDE index is based on how often IDEs are searched on in Google, with raw data coming from Google Trends.

Behind Eclipse and Visual Studio in third place was Android Studio, which also placed third in August. Android Studio’s share held steady at 9.39 percent. However, Android Studio has seen the most growth in the index in the past five years, while Eclipse has lost the most share in that time. Eclipse and Visual Studio account for about half of the share in the index.

The top 10 ranking IDEs for September:

Eclipse, 24.23 percent Visual Studio, 21.77 percent Android Studio, 9.39 percent Vim, 7.83 percent JetBrains IntelliJ, 4.54 percent NetBeans, 4.36 percent Apple Xcode, 4.24 percent Komodo, 4.18 percent Sublime Text, 3.66 percent Xamarin, 3.21 percent

PyPL’s online IDE index, which is compiled in the same manner as the PyPL language and IDE indexes, has Cloud9 in first place September, same as in August, with a share of 36.21 percent. Second-place JSFiddle, with a share of 31.38 percent, has seen the most growth in index in the past five years.

The top 10 ranking online development environments for September: