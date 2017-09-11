In the last couple of years I have reviewed four of the leading business intelligence (BI) products: Tableau, Qlik Sense, Microsoft Power BI, and Amazon QuickSight. In general terms, Tableau sets the bar for ease of use, and Power BI sets the bar for low price.

Domo is an online BI tool that combines a large assortment of data connectors, an ETL system, a unified data store, a large selection of visualizations, integrated social media, and reporting. Domo claims to be more than a BI tool because its social media tool can lead to “actionable insights,” in practice every BI tool either leads to actions that benefit the business or winds up tossed onto the rubbish heap.

Domo is a very good and capable BI system. It stands out with support for lots of data sources and lots of chart types, and the integrated social media feature is nice (if overblown). However, Domo is harder to learn and use than Tableau, Qlik Sense, and Power BI, and at $2,000 per user per year it is multiples more expensive.

Depending on your needs, Tableau, Qlik Sense, or Power BI is highly likely to be a better choice than Domo.