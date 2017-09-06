5 easy steps to install custom components in Salesforce Trailhead playground orgs

Salesforce.com Trailhead trainings are a great way to learn Salesforce. Some of the hands-on challenges require installing components.

If you are using a Developer org to run these, the instructions are easy to follow. However, if you are using a Trailhead Playground org, it is kind of a pain to install some components. Trailhead thoughtfully provides a link for how to do component installations in each lesson that includes one.

However, the provided instructions have eleven steps, which I find a bit too time-consuming and somewhat confusing. I have come up with a slightly different approach that seems (at least to me) simpler and faster.

The instructions for installing the component (as in the screenshot below) will often be provided well before the challenge and the hint to avoid the frustration of trying to log into a Playground org when prompted by the standard component installation URL.

Here are my five steps:

Step 1: Decide whether you will read through the full lesson or skip right to the challenge. When you get to the challenge, open your Trailhead Playground org in a new window by right-clicking on the Launch button (as pictured below).

Step 2: Log in to your Trailhead Playground org.

Step 3: Go back to the lesson screen and copy the component installation URL without the domain, such as packaging/installPackage.apexp?p0=04tj0000001mMYP

In some cases, the installation instructions will have a link without the URL on the page. In this case, right-click the link and copy the target to get the path, pasting it into a text editor to extract the portion following the domain.

Step 4: With the package path in your clipboard, paste it after the domain name of your Playground in the window you have already logged into and press Enter.

Step 5: Once the installation screen comes up, you can continue as instructed in the Trailhead lesson.

I have tested this on both Chrome and Firefox running in Windows 7. Your results may vary with a different combination of browsers and operating system. Happy trails!

