Nucleus is a family communication device that connects you with the people you love, whether they're downstairs or across the country. Make audio and video calls by simply asking Alexa. Designed with the kids and Grandma in mind, making it easier than ever to set up and just say "hello." Chat on the go: Use the mobile app to check in with from anywhere. Right now Prime members get 60% off Nucleus Anywhere Intercom, so you can buy it on Amazon now for just $99.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "Prime Members Get 60% off Nucleus Anywhere Intercom with Amazon Alexa Right Now - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.