How often do you check temps in your fridge or freezer? With the AcuRite wireless fridge/freezer thermometer you can be sure that your food is being stored at safe temperatures. It displays the refrigerator temperature, freezer temperature and the high / low temperatures recorded for each. An alarm notifies you audibly and visually when temperatures exceed your customizable presets. Especially useful in a power outage, or if you plan to store food in a cooler for an extended period of time. Right now the typical list price on AcuRite's thermometer is discounted 65% to just $13.84. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "65% off AcuRite Refrigerator/Freezer Wireless Digital Thermometer - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.