AngularJS is a complete JavaScript framework that helps you create dynamic, interactive applications in HTML.

In this free course from PluralSight, you’ll explore its core features and see how two-way data binding makes it easy to build pages and forms while maintaining simple JavaScript code. You’ll also learn the essential abstractions of AngularJS, including modules, controllers, directives, and services.

By the end of the course, you’ll be able to build your own single page application with AngularJS.