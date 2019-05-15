Home Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Machine learning explained Machine learning systems create models from data. Because they learn from experience, you can improve their performance with training Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Martin Heller Contributing Editor, InfoWorld | What is machine learning? To continue reading this article register now Get Free Access Learn More Existing Users Sign In Stay up to date with InfoWorld’s newsletters for software developers, analysts, database programmers, and data scientists.Get expert insights from our member-only Insider articles. Sponsored Links dtSearch® instantly searches terabytes of files, emails, databases, web data. See site for hundreds of reviews; enterprise & developer evaluations