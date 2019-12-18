Angular 9, the next major version of the Google-driven JavaScript framework, has been pushed out to a 2020 release. The new release had been scheduled for the October/November 2019 timeframe.

Rather than release Angular 9 now, which could create work over the holidays for teams that want to upgrade immediately, Google will delay the release until the new year. The exact date has not yet been determined.

Angular 9 brings performance improvements to the Ivy compilation and rendering pipeline, which becomes the default technology with the release. Angular 9 reached a release candidate stage on October 31. Meanwhile, Angular 8.2 is available as the latest production release of the JavaScript framework. Angular 8.2 improves compiler performance and the Bazel build tool.

Angular provides dependency injection, which is particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.