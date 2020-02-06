Angular 9.0 has arrived as a production release, as of February 6, 2020. The upgrade to the popular TypeScript-based framework switches applications to the Ivy compiler and runtime by default.

Ivy offers faster, AOT compilation as well as smaller bundle sizes, faster testing, and better debugging. Improved CSS class and style binding is featured in Ivy as well, along with improvements in type checking, build errors, and build times. Also part of Angular 9 is ng update , which promises to be a more reliable and informative tool for updating applications and their dependencies.

Angular provides dependency injection, which is particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.

Where to download Angular 9 or previous releases