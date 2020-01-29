While the exact date of the Angular 9 production release still has not yet been determined, Angular 10 has been scheduled for May of this year. Meanwhile, the final touches are being applied to Angular 9, with release candidate 11 now available.

Angular 9 brings performance improvements to the Ivy compilation and rendering pipeline, which becomes the default technology with the release. Angular 9 reached a release candidate stage on October 31. Meanwhile, Angular 8.2 is available as the latest production release of the JavaScript framework. Angular 8.2 improves compiler performance and the Bazel build tool.

Angular provides dependency injection, which is particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.