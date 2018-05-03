Version 6 of Angular, Google’s popular JavaScript framework for building mobile and desktop applications, is here, with the first production release available.

Angular provides dependency injection, particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.

Current version: The new features in Angular 6

Version 6 continues an emphasis on being smaller, faster and easier to use. The new features include:

Version 4 of the Webpack module bundler for JavaScript, generating smaller modules through a technique known as scope hosting.

A new method of connecting modules and services, in which services can be “tree-shakable,” meaning they can be left out of an application if not used.

Support for the RxJS 6 library for JavaScript, reducing bundle sizes for common use cases.

The Angular command-line interface, bringing commands such as ng update , for updating dependencies and code. Another command in the CLI, ng add , helps developers more quickly add application features, such as starting out with a Material Design application rather than with a blank application. Material Design is Google’s language for designing applications. The ng add command also supports turning applications into progressive web apps, which support offline web pages.

Capabilities are included from the Angular Elements project, which packages components as reusable Custom Elements in an Angular application. A future release of Angular will make it possible to package Custom Elements for use in third-party applications, including those not using Angular.

The Tree component in Angular Material and the Component Dev Kit to help visual tree structures such as a list of files.

An optional, backward-compatible generic type to support typed nativeElement .