Version 7.2 of Angular, Google’s popular JavaScript framework for building mobile and desktop applications, is now available as a production release.

Angular provides dependency injection, particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.

You can download the Angular 7 production release from GitHub.

Current version: What’s new in Angular 7.2

Angular 7.2 enhances router capabilities, including: