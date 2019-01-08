What’s new in Angular: Version 7.2 is here

The popular JavaScript framework for desktop and mobile apps produces better code and better supports Google’s Material Design

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

Version 7.2 of Angular, Google’s popular JavaScript framework for building mobile and desktop applications, is now available as a production release.

Angular provides dependency injection, particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.

Where to download Angular 7

You can download the Angular 7 production release from GitHub.

Current version: What’s new in Angular 7.2

Angular 7.2 enhances router capabilities, including:

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

  