The production release of Version 7 of Angular, Google’s popular JavaScript framework for building mobile and desktop applications, is now here.

Angular provides dependency injection, particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.

Current version: What’s new in Angular 7

Angular 7 has the following new features:

Application performance has been improved by automatically adding or removing the reflect metadata polyfill, making applications smaller in production.

Default bundle budgets have been introduced; they will warn users when applications exceed 2MB. There will be an error if the initial bundle exceeds 5MB.

With the CLI Prompts capability, the Angular CLI can prompt users to help them make decisions. The ng new capability asks if users want to add routing and what type of styles to use, while ng add @angular/material asks users what theme they want and if they want gestures or animations.

For Angular Material and the CDK (Component Dev Kit), Angular 7 features visual improvements from the Material Design 2018 refresh as well as virtual scrolling, for dynamically loading and unloading parts of the DOM to build high-performing, large lists of data. Also, applications can be fitted with a drag-and-drop capability.

Angular Elements components now support content projection via slots.

