Version 6.1 of Angular, Google’s popular JavaScript framework for building mobile and desktop applications, is here, with the first production release available. And the first beta of Angular 7 has also arroved.

Angular provides dependency injection, particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.

Future version: What’s coming in Angular 7

Angular 7 became available in beta in early August, but developers should not expect too much from it yet.

This first beta, called Beta.0, constitutes less than a week’s worth of work and does not contain any new features. Angular’s builders follow a process in which a fresh beta is delivered each week until the stable release of Version 7, which is due in September or October 2018. Each successive beta contains few changes.