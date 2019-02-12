Angular 8.0, a forthcoming upgrade to Google’s popular framework now in beta release, will feature Ivy, a new renderer. Google also has fleshed out additional features planned for Angular 8.0, including better loading for JavaScript code.

Angular provides dependency injection, which is particularly useful for assembling data services for applications, along with use of an HTML template to compose components. In Angular, developers still compose components with an HTML component that connects to TypeScript code for imperative parts of the program.

Where to download Angular

You can download the Angular production release from GitHub.

Future version: New features in Angular 8.0

The planned Ivy renderer is intended to: