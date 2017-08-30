Node.js is a JavaScript runtime, built on Chrome’s V8 JavaScript engine, that’s suitable for implementing both desktop and server apps. Node.js uses an event-driven, non-blocking I/O model that makes it lightweight and efficient compared to threaded servers, such as Apache, IIS, and your typical Java server.

While you can implement a web server or app entirely in plain Node.js code, a framework can greatly reduce the amount of code you need to write. In this guide, we survey the gamut of frameworks available to the Node.js developer.