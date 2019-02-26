Version 1.12 of Google’s Go language (Golang) is now available in its production release, with changes in the implementation of the toolchain, runtime, and libraries.

Current version: The new features in Go 1.12

In the compiler toolchain, the live variable analysis capability has been improved. This may mean that finalizers will be executed sooner than in previous releases. If this is a problem, developers should consider the addition of a runtime.KeepAlive call.

Other new and changed features in Go 1.12 include: