Google Go (Golang) 1.11 reached production release in late August 2018, featuring experimental WebAssembly and modules support.

Current version: What’s new in Go 1.11

Go 1.11 features an experimental port to the WebAssembly binary format. The port is called JS/Wasm. In addition to potential application performance benefits, WebAssembly provides a binary format that serves as a compilation target for other languages, enabling deployment on the web for both client and server applications.

Go 1.11 has added preliminary support for modules, which are collections of related Go packages. Modules replace the Gopath approach to specifying which source files are in a build. With modules, version dependency information is explicit but lightweight. Builds are more reliable and reproducible, documentation states.

As part of module support, the module-aware go get command has been added. To take advantage of modules, developers should check out their repository into a directory outside GOPATH/src , create a go.mod file, and run go commands via that file tree.