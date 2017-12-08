What’s new in Google’s Go language

The team behind Google’s Go language has just released a beta of Go 1.10, the next version of the popular open source language.

The new features in Google Go 1.10 beta

The upgrade offers compiler tool chain and performance improvements but no substantive language changes.

Expected to be available in a production version in February 2018, Go 1.10 now provides these key features in its beta release:

Improved performance of code generated by the compiler, spread across supported architectures.

Programs should run a bit faster due to speedups in garbage collection, better code generation, and core library optimizations.

Dwarf debug information in binaries has been improved, with constant values now recorded. Also, line-number information is more accurate.

The linux/ppc64le port now needs external linking with any programs using the cgo command.

The go build command detects out-of-date packages based on the content of source files, specified build flags, and metadata in stored packages. Modification times are no longer relevant.

The go install command now only installs packages and commands listed on the command line. To force installation of dependencies, developers should use the go install –i flag

An update to the grammar for method expressions relaxes the syntax so any type expression is allowed as a receiver, thus matching how compilers already operated.

Test results are now cached via gotest.

The Unicode package has been upgraded from Unicode 9.0 to version 10.0, adding 8,518 characters, including a bitcoin currency symbol and 56 emojis.

Where to download the Go 10.10 beta

You can download the beta version of Go 1.10 from the Go project site.

