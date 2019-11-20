6 best programming languages for AI development

AI (artificial intelligence) opens up a world of possibilities for application developers. By taking advantage of machine learning or deep learning, you could produce far better user profiles, personalization, and recommendations, or incorporate smarter search, a voice interface, or intelligent assistance, or improve your app any number of other ways. You could even build applications that see, hear, and react to situations you never anticipated.

Which programming language should you learn to plumb the depths of AI? You’ll want a language with many good machine learning and deep learning libraries, of course. It should also feature good runtime performance, good tools support, a large community of programmers, and a healthy ecosystem of supporting packages. That’s a long list of requirements, but there are still plenty of good options.

Here are my picks for the six best programming languages for AI development, along with two honorable mentions. Some of these languages are on the rise, while others are slipping. Still others you only need to know about if you’re interested in historical deep learning architectures and applications. Let’s see how they all stack up.