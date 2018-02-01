Review: 6 slick open source routers

Hackers of the world, unite! You have nothing to lose but the lousy stock firmware your routers shipped with.

Apart from smartphones, routers and wireless base stations are undoubtedly the most widely hacked and user-modded consumer devices. In many cases the benefits are major and concrete: a broader palette of features, better routing functions, tighter security, and the ability to configure details not normally allowed by the stock firmware (such as antenna output power).

The hard part is figuring out where to start. If you want to buy a router specifically to be modded, you might be best served by working backward. Start by looking at the available offerings, picking one of them based on the feature set, and selecting a suitable device from the hardware compatibility list for that offering.

In this article. I’ve rounded up six of the most common varieties of third-party network operating systems, with the emphasis on what they give you and who they’re best suited for. Some of them are designed for embedded hardware or specific models of router only, some as more hardware-agnostic solutions, and some to serve as the backbone for x86-based appliances.

DD-WRT OpenWrt/LEDE Tomato OPNsense PFSense VyOS Initial release 2005 2004/2016 2008 2015 2004 2013 Current version 3.0 beta1 17.01.4

(Oct 2017) 1.28

(June 2010)2 17.7

(July 2017) 2.4.2-p1

(Dec 2017) 1.1.8

(Nov 2017) Supported hardware types Many Many Some x86/x64 only x86/x64 only x86/x64 only Intended audience General users, as stock firmware Moderately experienced to advanced users Advanced users Professionals Professionals Professionals Licensing Free and proprietary elements Free (GPL and others) Free and proprietary elements BSD Apache 2 Free (GPL and others)