Learn how you can take advantage of delegates like Action, Func, and Predicate to facilitate callbacks and add flexibility to your code.

How to work with Action, Func, and Predicate delegates in C#
While passing objects as arguments is a standard and familiar way to invoke methods, providing methods as arguments to other methods is less so. Nonetheless, we often must pass a method as a parameter to another method when working with event handling in C#. We do this using delegates.

I provided an overview of delegates in an earlier article here. In this article, we’ll examine how we can work with Action, Func, and Predicate delegates in C#. To work with the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2022 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2022 here.

A delegate is a type-safe function pointer that can reference a method that has the same signature as that of the delegate. Delegates are used to define callback methods and implement event handling, and they are declared using the “delegate” keyword. You can declare a delegate that can appear on its own or even nested inside a class.

What are Func, Action, and Predicate delegates? How can they be used?

Func and Action delegates are similar. The basic difference between Func and Action delegates is that the former is used for delegates that return a value, and the latter is used for delegates that don’t return a value.

Func is a delegate that points to a method that accepts one or more arguments and returns a value. Action is a delegate that points to a method that accepts one or more arguments but returns no value. In other words, you should use Action when your delegate points to a method that returns void.

