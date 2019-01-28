Static classes and static class members in C# explained

Declare static classes and static members of a class to improve performance of your .Net applications

Become An Insider

Sign up now and get FREE access to hundreds of Insider articles, guides, reviews, interviews, blogs, and other premium content. Learn more.
Related Articles
See all Insider

The static keyword in the C# programming language allows you to define static classes and static members.

A static class is similar to a class that is both abstract and sealed. The difference between a static class and a non-static class is that a static class cannot be instantiated or inherited and that all of the members of the class are static in nature. To declare a class as static, you should mark it with the static keyword in the class declaration. 

There is no behavior in a static class or member, so there isn’t any point in allowing a static class to be inherited either. A static class can only have static members — you cannot declare instance members (methods, variables, properties, etc.) in a static class. You can have a static constructor in a static class but you cannot have an instance constructor inside a static class.

When to use a static class in C#

When should you go for a static class? Typically you can implement helper or utility classes as static classes since they don’t need to be instantiated or inherited and generally contain a collection of some reusable methods and properties. The following code listing illustrates what a static class in C# looks like.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

  