When to use an abstract class vs. interface in C#

When designing applications, it is important to know when to use an abstract class and when to use an interface. Although abstract classes and interfaces seem similar in some ways, there are key differences that will determine which is the best choice for what you’re trying to accomplish. In this blog post I’ll discuss those differences and how to decide when to use which.

The short answer: An abstract class allows you to create functionality that subclasses can implement or override. An interface only allows you to define functionality, not implement it. And whereas a class can extend only one abstract class, it can take advantage of multiple interfaces.

C# abstract class explained

An abstract class is a special type of class that cannot be instantiated. An abstract class is designed to be inherited by subclasses that either implement or override its methods. In other words, abstract classes are either partially implemented or not implemented at all. You can have functionality in your abstract class—the methods in an abstract class can be both abstract and concrete. An abstract class can have constructors—this is one major difference between an abstract class and an interface. You can take advantage of abstract classes to design components and specify some level of common functionality that must be implemented by derived classes.

C# interface explained