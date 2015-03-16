Blueberry: Linux Mint's new bluetooth setup tool

Linux Mint and Blueberry
Linux Mint has always been at the forefront of making elegant tools for users. Now the Linux Mint developers have come up with a better bluetooth configuration utility called Blueberry. Blueberry will ship first in Linux Mint Debian 2 before being added to other versions of Linux Mint.
Joey-Elijah Sneddon reports for OMG Ubuntu:
The utility has been designed to be simple and to run outside of Linux Mint just as easily (e.g., in Cinnamon on Fedora) It will allow Linux Mint users to set up and manage their Bluetooth mice, keyboard and other extras quickly and easily and offer smarter integration with the underlying system and desktop environment.
What Blueberry is not is a new Bluetooth stack. It is a new front-end to ‘gnome-bluetooth’ and will be accessed from the system tray only on devices that support Bluetooth or have Bluetooth enabled.
You can read the official announcement about Blueberry from the Linux Mint developers on Segfault:
From a user point of view, Blueberry is an application which configures Bluetooth. It shows a systray icon in your panel and doesn’t annoy you if you don’t have a Bluetooth adapter. It also detects your desktop environment and integrates with it. For instance, if you clicked the “Sound Settings” button shown in the above screenshot, it would know whether to launch “cinnamon-settings sound”, “gnome-control-center sound”, “mate-volume-control”, “pavucontrol”, etc… depending on the desktop you’re currently running. As we speak it supports Cinnamon, MATE, Xfce, GNOME and Unity.
From a technical point of view, Blueberry is a gnome-bluetooth front-end. Gnome-bluetooth 3.8 had two frontends (a gnome-control-center panel and a cinnamon-settings module), gnome-bluetooth 3.14 has two frontends as well… a panel which is part of gnome-control-center, and blueberry. Blueberry works on any desktop environment and should work on any distribution as long as gnome-bluetooth 3.14 is installed. Whether Blueberry will continue to work with future versions of gnome-bluetooth will largely depend on how gnome-bluetooth evolves in the future.
Should Amazon release a color e-ink Kindle?
Amazon's e-ink Kindles are quite popular with bookworms the world over. The latest version called the Kindle Voyage has an average 4.5 out of 5 star rating by Amazon's customers. But the company has always released Kindles without color screens. A Kindle redditor is wondering if it's time for Amazon's Kindles to make the jump to color screens.
Degru starts the thread by noting the color e-paper display that will appear in the Pebble Time smartwatch:
The Pebble Time smartwatch is going to have a color e-paper display, and from the video it looks like it actually supports live animations like a normal LCD. Tech like this would vastly improve the experience on the Kindle, especially on the touch models, where fast response and animations are important.
Do you think Amazon will release a Kindle with a screen like this? What are your thoughts on the tech? Are there any limitations to this display technology that would make it unsuitable for use in a Kindle?
Fellow redditors jumped in with their thoughts about color e-ink Kindles:
Atetuna: "I don't think they should do it unless it's as power efficient as a monochrome display and only if it performs as well as the color LCD in every way. It won't, and it won't, and it would get terrible reviews because of people using it for and rating it primarily for purposes outside of its core functionality. They've already been burned hard by their phone, and I don't see them wanting to risk that happening with their core device. They need to wait for someone else to get it right before they jump in."
Gregsaw: "E-ink and e-paper displays are not the same kind of technology. The pebble's screen still uses power when it is not changing while the kindle's uses no power. Using a display like what is on the pebble would greatly reduce kindle battery life."
Prof_hobart: "Pebble's isn't actually e-ink."
There's several type of displays that fall under the generic "e-paper" title, with e-ink being one of them. The Pebble uses a transflective liquid-crystal display.
The big difference is that e-ink screens use actual ink, and the only time they use power is when the individual ink capsules switch from off to on. With an LCD e-paper, there's still a need for a very low power to keep the image visible."
Katihathor: "Keep in mind that a watch screen is really small, like 1" square or whatever. A tablet has a much larger screen so color e-ink is probably still too pricey."
ScubaSteve1219: "I hope it never happens. The Kindle doesn't ever need color e-ink. It would be beneficial for manga or something, maybe, but otherwise i see absolutely no point in spending the time and money to implement it. Just buy a tablet."