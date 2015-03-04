Quick guide: Build a mobile app on Azure

Building mobile apps needn’t be hard, but it often is. You spend time rolling your own cloud services, integrating with various push services, building databases, even setting up single-sign on -- that is, installing the plumbing when you could be writing code instead.

To avoid doing it yourself, you now have the option of using MBaaS (mobile back end as a service). InfoWorld recently compared MBaaS offerings from Amazon, Google and Microsoft -- and rounded up several independent MBaaS providers last year -- all of which are designed to make it easier to build mobile applications.

[ Get this guide in a downloadable PDF: How to build a mobile app on Azure | Stay up on the cloud with InfoWorld's Cloud Computing newsletter. ]

MBaaS makes a lot of sense. As with cloud-hosted email, you’re handing over the infrastructure your app needs to a platform that’s designed to run at scale. You’re also taking advantage of its services and features, including SQL and NoSQL stores, as well as scalable Web servers and integration with platform-specific notification tools. An app written on one MBaaS system can send notifications to Apple’s, Google’s, and Microsoft’s services based on user preferences.

Google, Amazon, and Apple all have their cloud service platforms, with integrated mobile SDKs for the main device platforms, but Microsoft’s Azure Mobile Services has the widest selection of mobile endpoints for its cloud services. That's one of the reasons it was the winner in Martin Heller's comparative review.

Set up a mobile service on Azure, and you can target Windows (in all its flavors), iOS, Android, and HTML5, as well as cross-platform frameworks like Xamarin and PhoneGap. It’s an approach that lets you build one cloud service, then use the tools Azure provides to roll out appropriate endpoints as you need them.