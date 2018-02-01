InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards

InfoWorld’s annual Technology of the Year Awards recognize the best and most innovative products in the most important hardware and software categories to businesses and IT professionals.

The Technology of the Year Awards are not open to outside nominations; selections are made by InfoWorld editors and reviewers.

